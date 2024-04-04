'Stop communalising Sainik Schools': CPI(M) says move 'loaded with potential to destroy secular standards'
The CPI(M) in its statement said that the Sainik Schools have been traditionally run by the autonomous Sainik School Society and play an important role in nurturing students to get entry to the premiere National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy.
Condemning the “communalising of Sainik Schools", Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said that Hindutava-run military schools have a potential to destroy the high secular standards of the Indian forces.
