'STOP pinning blame on us for your own sins': Kharge hits back at PM Modi's ‘vintage Congress culture’ remark

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticises PM Modi over ‘vintage Congress culture’ comment after 600 lawyers write to CJI Chandrachud.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at PM Modi on his 'vintage Congress culture’ remark after 600 lawyers wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File photo) (Ayush Sharma)Premium
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at PM Modi on his 'vintage Congress culture’ remark after 600 lawyers wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File photo) (Ayush Sharma)

Reacting sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘vintage Congress culture’ remark, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the PM of ‘manipulating Democracy’. Citing instances like offering a Lok Sabha ticket to a former high court judge in Bengal and a Rajya Sabha nomination for another, Kharge asked PM Modi to “stop blaming Congress for own sins".

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took a swipe at the Congress after more than 600 lawyers wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, expressing concerns over the actions of a “specific interest group". The lawyers alleged that the group is trying to pressure the judiciary and defame courts.

In his social media post, Congress President Kharge launched a scathing attack on the PM for “conveniently forgetting that 4 senior-most Supreme Court judges were forced to hold an unprecedented press conference" to warn against the “destruction of Democracy".

“You forget that your party has fielded a former HC Judge in West Bengal for the current Lok Sabha elections. Why was this candidature bestowed on him?" he asked.

Kharge concluded his post by asking the PM to stop blaming the Congress party for his “own sins" and accused PM Modi of “mastering the art of manipulating Democracy and hurting the Constitution".

Mallikarjun Kharge also mentioned the National Judicial Appointments Commission and asked why the Supreme Court stuck it down. 

What was PM Modi's ‘vintage Congress culture’ remark?

Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday rapped the grand old party after more than 600 lawyers wrote to CJI Chandrachud expressing concerns over the actions of a “specific interest group".

In his remark, PM Modi said it was the Congress' culture to browbeat and bully others while “shamelessly" wanting commitment for their selfish interests.

"To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture. 5 decades ago they had called for a "committed judiciary" - they shamelessly want commitment from others for their selfish interests but desist from any commitment towards the nation. No wonder 140 crore Indians are rejecting them," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

What are the concerns shared by 600 lawyers to CJI DY Chandrachud

In their letter to CJI DY Chandrachud, nearly 600 lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve and Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, accused the “specific interest group" of tainting the image of the Judiciary.

They said the “special group" is employing pressure tactics to affect judicial outcomes, specifically in cases involving political figures and corruption allegations. These lawyers have also accused the group of “bench fixing" and comparing “domestic courts to those in lawless regimes".

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Published: 28 Mar 2024, 08:23 PM IST
