'STOP pinning blame on us for your own sins': Kharge hits back at PM Modi's ‘vintage Congress culture’ remark
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticises PM Modi over ‘vintage Congress culture’ comment after 600 lawyers write to CJI Chandrachud.
Reacting sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘vintage Congress culture’ remark, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the PM of ‘manipulating Democracy’. Citing instances like offering a Lok Sabha ticket to a former high court judge in Bengal and a Rajya Sabha nomination for another, Kharge asked PM Modi to “stop blaming Congress for own sins".