‘Stop throwing stones’: BJP slams TMC MP’s ‘gouge out eyes’ threat amid Waqf protests. Who is Trinamool’s Bapi Halder?

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday condemned Trinamool Congress MP Bapi Halder over his threat to “gouge out eyes and break hands” during a public meeting in South 24 Parganas.

Majumdar further questions what action the state police had taken against the MP.

Majumdar also aimed at the protesters in Murshidabad, labeling them as “fanatical, fundamentalist jihadi groups” and accusing them of protesting under the pretense of opposing the Waqf Amendment Act.

In a post on X, Majumdar wrote, “The fanatical, fundamentalist jihadi groups who, under the pretense of protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act, are continuously attempting to erase the existence of Hindus and are even throwing petrol bombs at the @BSF_India jawans—who is directly supporting them? This @AITCofficial. MP is making it absolutely clear!”

He noted, “Bapi Halder, the Trinamool MP from Mathurapur constituency, has issued a terrifying threat — to gouge out eyes and break limbs! What action has the crippled, cowardly @WBPolice taken against this individual for directly inciting brutal torture and violence against the helpless, innocent Hindus of Murshidabad by these fundamentalists?”

Majumdar added that the innocent Hindus of Bengal know the entire truth. “Stop throwing stones in secret and openly admit, Honorable failed Chief Minister @MamataOfficial , that the full responsibility for this barbarism lies with you and your incompetent administration!”

Here's what Bapi Halder said Halder allegedly threatened to gouge out the eyes and break the limbs of those trying to capture Waqf properties, PTI reported.

“Till the time CM Mamata Banerjee is there, the responsibility of your ancestral assets is as much ours as much it is yours... it is not anyone's father's property,” Halder said, adding, “If someone dares to eye Waqf properties, gouge out their eyes, and break their hands”.

Who is Bapi Haldar? Bapi Haldar is a TMC MP from Mathurapur (SC), West Bengal

Bapi Haldar, a 37-year-old businessman, is contesting the upcoming elections from Mathurapur (SC) constituency in West Bengal as a candidate of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). He holds a graduate degree and is actively involved in public and political affairs in the region.

As per his latest election disclosures, one criminal case is registered against him. Additionally, he has declared liabilities amounting to ₹58,849.

Murshidabad violence Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where several vehicles — including police vans — were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces and shops, and police kiosks were torched during a large-scale rampage, PTI reported.

In the wake of the communal unrest, hundreds of affected residents have fled the area, crossing the Bhagirathi River and seeking refuge in neighbouring Malda district, according to officials.

The local administration has stepped in to assist the displaced, arranging shelter in schools and providing food and essential aid. Volunteers have also been stationed at the riverbank to help incoming families arriving by boat. The situation remains tense, with security forces on alert.

