Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the voters of West Bengal to vote in record numbers in the second phase of assembly elections.

"Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

In his message for Assam, PM Modi appealed to all eligible voters to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise."

PM Narendra Modi also tweeted for West Bengal and Assam in Bengali and Assamese as well.

Polling underway in Bengal for 30 seats

Polling began at 7 am today for 30 assembly constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in phase 2 of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Voting is underway with strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines in nine seats each in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts, eight in Bankura and four in South 24 Parganas.

Long queues were seen outside polling stations, where voting will continue till 6.30 pm amid tight security.

More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies, as eyes are set on Nandigram where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

Voting begins for 39 seats in 2nd phase of Assam polls

Polling started at 7 am on Thursday for 39 seats in the second phase of assembly polls in Assam.

The fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, is being decided by more than 73.44 lakh voters in the second phase.

Among those contesting the elections in this phase are five ministers and the deputy speaker of the outgoing House.

The polling will continue till 6 pm as the duration has been extended by an hour to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 norms.

Voters were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distance in the queues.

