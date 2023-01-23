String of classified document discoveries seen tarnishing White House
Authorities took possession of six items after a Justice Department search of Biden’s Delaware home Friday
Authorities took possession of six items after a Justice Department search of Biden’s Delaware home Friday
WASHINGTON :String of Classified Document Discoveries Seen Tarnishing White House
String of Classified Document Discoveries Seen Tarnishing White House
BY ANNIE LINSKEY | UPDATED 1月 22, 2023 06:22 晚上 EST
BY ANNIE LINSKEY | UPDATED 1月 22, 2023 06:22 晚上 EST
Authorities took possession of six items after a Justice Department search of Biden’s Delaware home Friday
Democrats expressed concern Sunday that multiple discoveries of classified documents at President Biden’s private home and a former office will overshadow his agenda and open the door to more Republican-led investigations in the House as lawmakers return to Washington.
The Justice Department searched Mr. Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del., for more than 12 hours Friday, an examination that caused authorities to take possession of additional items with classified markings and some related materials, according to a statement released late Saturday by Mr. Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer.
“Let’s be honest about it. When that information is found, it diminishes the stature of any person who is in possession of it, because it’s not supposed to happen," said Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D., Ill.) on CNN’s “State of the Union."
Friday’s search marked at least the fifth time that officials uncovered secret material connected to Mr. Biden in an improper location. Rep. Mike Turner (R., Ohio) called the president “a serial classified document hoarder" while speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."
The first was a trove of classified papers uncovered in November at the Penn Biden Center, a Washington think tank the president launched after leaving the vice presidency. Several subsequent searches of Mr. Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del., also netted additional materials including some stored in his garage near his Corvette.
The earlier disclosures prompted Attorney General Merrick Garlandto appoint Robert Hur as special counsel charged with further investigating the matter. Mr. Hur hasn’t yet started his work on the case.
Unlike the previous searches for classified documents connected to Mr. Biden, Friday’s was conducted by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents. After Mr. Biden’s team alerted the Justice Department to the presence of classified documents at the president’s Wilmington home last week, his lawyers made the offer to the Justice Department to have them search the property in full, according to people familiar with the matter.
Mr. Biden was at the White House Friday as the search began and then traveled to his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., in the evening while agents finished their work. Mr. Biden’s personal lawyers and attorneys from the Office of the White House counsel were present for the search, according to Mr. Bauer.
The Biden team made an effort to expedite releasing information about the search the day after it happened, according to people familiar with the matter, after facing criticism that they had earlier withheld information about the existence of the documents for months. The search wrapped up on Friday night after 10 p.m., and Mr. Biden’s lawyer disclosed it around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
On Saturday evening, Mr. Bauer, who is the president’s longtime personal attorney, released a statement describing some details about Friday’s search and revealing that the agents took “six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials."
That language appeared to mimic FBI terminology used to catalog evidence removed in a search, and suggests agents may have removed dozens of documents. In an inventory of items FBI agents removed from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last year, for example, evidence identified as a single “item" ranged from one box with around 100 government documents, 70 empty sensitive folders, another 100 news clippings, to another “item" described as consisting of two documents.
“I think he should have a lot of regrets," said Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) Sunday speaking about the newly discovered material on NBC’s “Meet the Press."
Democrats expressed concern that the documents scandal could widen, particularly as the new Republican-led House of Representatives comes back into session this week. “We have to worry," said Mr. Durbin. “This new group that has taken over control of the House of Representatives has promised us endless investigations, confrontations, impeachments and chaos."
Mr. Durbin predicted that inquiries into Mr. Biden’s handling of the nation’s secrets will be similar to Republican-led investigations into the attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi that killed Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.
Mr. Turner, who is expected to become the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said he wants to understand Mr. Biden’s motive in holding on to the materials and expressed concern that Mr. Biden wanted to show the paper to others.
“The only reason you can think of as to why anyone would take classified documents out of a classified space at home is to—is to show them to somebody," Mr. Turner said. “Who did he show them to?"
Democrats have been supportive of the current Justice Department probe, with multiple lawmakers from Mr. Biden’s party saying that the president should cooperate with it.
The search of Mr. Biden’s home for classified material prompted comparisons to a search conducted at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate that yielded boxes of classified material. Federal agents obtained a warrant to search the home in August after more than a year of negotiations between Mr. Trump’s lawyers, the National Archives and the Justice Department and after Mr. Trump’s lawyers said all documents had been returned.
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D., N.J.) said there is “a huge difference" between Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump’s approach to investigators. “President Trump didn’t come forward and offer up his documents," Mr. Gottheimer said on Fox News Sunday.
Mr. Biden has said he was surprised by the discovery of secret material at various locations and has suggested that their contents aren’t significant. “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there," Mr. Biden said about the investigation Thursday while on a trip to California.
Assessing the potential political fallout, Democrats said that the documents and inquiry will be harmful for the president. “This will take up time and be a distraction," said Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.), an ally to Mr. Biden, in remarks on ABC’s “This Week." He added that he’s confident that “in the end, we will see this was just an inadvertent matter of filing, in sharp contrast to his predecessor."
Republicans said the issue could balloon and drew a parallel to Richard Nixon’s presidency.
“Watergate started as a very small burglary and it led to the president of the United States resigning," said Rep. Michael McCaul (R., Tx.), who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on ABC’s “This Week." “So, I don’t know what’s there until we see the documents."