Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned as chief of the party's Delhi unit on Sunday. Following his resignation, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that Lovely resigned because he was hurt as the party has continued to struggle to restore its "old reputation in Delhi".

"Becoming the President of Congress is a crown of thorns. Despite this, he worked hard in the last 6-8 months and built the party... Everyone felt that Congress was slowly awakening and when we get 2 or 3 seats, it seems that if we give seats to people with the consent of all the people of Congress, then the work will go better in the future ...," Dikshit said.

AAP, which has allied with Congress, called Lovely's exit from chief post an "internal matter".

"Congress is our alliance partner and this is the internal matter of the party, hence I believe, it's better that they (Congress) speak about it," Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam called Lovely a "patriot", and added, "Nobody wants to stay in Congress; no patriot wishes to be in Congress. Congress has gone anti-national along with anti-Sanatan".

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also took a dig at the Congress party following Lovely's resignation from the party's chief post. "The Congress had complained about how the AAP is involved in the liquor scam. But merely for political reasons, they have come together, that does not mean the voters will come together... Today the Congress is unable to retain its leaders because its own leaders are showing the mirror to Congress for its hypocrisy," Poonwalla said.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, Lovely said he is unable to continue as the president of the Delhi party unit.

Lovely had assumed charge of the post in August last year.

