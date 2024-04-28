'Struggling to bring back…,' Congress leader on Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation from Delhi unit's chief post
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that Lovely resigned because he was hurt as the party has continued to struggle to restore its 'old reputation in Delhi'
Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned as chief of the party's Delhi unit on Sunday. Following his resignation, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that Lovely resigned because he was hurt as the party has continued to struggle to restore its "old reputation in Delhi".