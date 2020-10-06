Home >Politics >News >Stubble burning: 'Bio-decomposer' spraying from October 11 in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Stubble burning: 'Bio-decomposer' spraying from October 11 in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 02:01 PM IST PTI

  • Scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, PUSA, have found a low-cost, and effective way to deal with the problem of stubble burning, Kejriwal said
  • This year, the Delhi government is going to use the solution on the land where non-basmati rice is grown

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday the Delhi government will start spraying "Pusa bio-decomposer" solution from October 11 to prevent stubble burning in non-basmati rice fields in the national capital.

Scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, PUSA, have found a low-cost, simple and effective way to deal with the problem of stubble burning, he said.

"They have developed 'bio-decomposer' capsules, which are used to prepare a liquid formulation. The solution, when sprayed in the fields, can decompose crop residue and turn it into manure," Kejriwal said after inspecting his government's centralized bio-decomposer system set up in Kharkhari Nahar village in southwest Delhi.

The solution increases soil fertility and reduces the use of fertilisers, he said.

This year, the Delhi government is going to use the solution on the land where non-basmati rice is grown.

“We have estimated that only 20 lakh is needed to manage stubble in 700 hectares of agricultural land in Delhi through this solution. It includes the cost of preparation, transportation and spraying," he said.

Farmers have to just give their consent and the Delhi government will spray the solution in their fields free of cost, he said.

The first batch of solution will be ready in 7 days and the spraying will begin on October 11, the chief minister said.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “We want to create a model in Delhi so that no government can make an excuse (on the issue of stubble burning)."

“When there is an alternative available…all those who seriously want to reduce pollution should use this," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (ANI Photo)

Delhi govt will use PUSA technique to reduce need for stubble-burning: Kejriwal

1 min read . 30 Sep 2020
A farmer burns straw stubble after harvesting paddy crops in a field on the outskirts of Amritsar on October 3, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) (AFP)

Delhi's air quality likely to worsen due to spike in farm fires: Report

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout