Submitted resignation to CM Eknath Shinde as he allocates portfolios: Chhagan Bhujbal
Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that Chhagan Bhujbal's resignation has not been accepted
MUMBAI : Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who has opposed the reservation to Marathas under the OBC grouping, on Sunday said he had submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as he is responsible for the allocation of portfolios.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message