Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that 'Gandhis' will lead the grand old party towards a situation where it will not be even visible in the Panchayat polls. The CM of Assam made the remarks following the Congress party's poor performance in the Assembly elections in five states.

" "Successive defeats in elections have proved that the Gandhis cannot lead Congress to victory," he told reporters. In my view, Gandhis will take Congress to a situation where Congress will not be even visible in the Panchayat elections in days to come. It is Congress to decide whether they want to go with Gandhis," Sarma told mediapersons.

The North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor said it was up to Congress to decide whether it wants to revive or continue its losing trend with the Gandhis at the helm.

Himanta Biswa Sarma had joined the BJP from Congress in 2015.

Meanwhile, Assam CM also announced on Monday that looking at the importance of ancient wisdom of the indigenous tribal faith and culture, his government has taken the decision to create a department to work for the promotion of faith and culture of anthropologically indigenous and tribal communities. "Assam is a microcosm of a bigger region where people belonging to different indigenous and tribal faith and culture reside for ages. However, as a manifestation of different factors, the younger generations seem to have been losing touch with the ancient faith and practices," said Sarma.

