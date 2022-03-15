This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said it was up to Congress to decide whether it wants to revive or continue its losing trend with the Gandhis at the helm.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that 'Gandhis' will lead the grand old party towards a situation where it will not be even visible in the Panchayat polls. The CM of Assam made the remarks following the Congress party's poor performance in the Assembly elections in five states.
" "Successive defeats in elections have proved that the Gandhis cannot lead Congress to victory," he told reporters. In my view, Gandhis will take Congress to a situation where Congress will not be even visible in the Panchayat elections in days to come. It is Congress to decide whether they want to go with Gandhis," Sarma told mediapersons.
Meanwhile, Assam CM also announced on Monday that looking at the importance of ancient wisdom of the indigenous tribal faith and culture, his government has taken the decision to create a department to work for the promotion of faith and culture of anthropologically indigenous and tribal communities. "Assam is a microcosm of a bigger region where people belonging to different indigenous and tribal faith and culture reside for ages. However, as a manifestation of different factors, the younger generations seem to have been losing touch with the ancient faith and practices," said Sarma.
