Meanwhile, Assam CM also announced on Monday that looking at the importance of ancient wisdom of the indigenous tribal faith and culture, his government has taken the decision to create a department to work for the promotion of faith and culture of anthropologically indigenous and tribal communities. "Assam is a microcosm of a bigger region where people belonging to different indigenous and tribal faith and culture reside for ages. However, as a manifestation of different factors, the younger generations seem to have been losing touch with the ancient faith and practices," said Sarma.