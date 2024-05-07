PM Modi retweets viral meme showing him dancing to Bengali song 'Paglu dance'. Captioned as 'THE DICTATOR'. Modi appreciates creativity during poll season.

As a meme showing prime minister Narendra Modi dancing to a popular Bengali number goes viral, he retweets it saying, ‘Such creativity in peak poll seasont’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meme showed the prime minister dancing to the tune of popular Bengali film song - ‘Paglu dance’ and it was captioned as, "Posting this video cuz I know that 'THE DICTATOR' is not going to get me arrested for this".

The PM retweeted the same saying, “Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens reacted to the tweet saying ‘Meme community ka full samarthan Modi Ji’

One said, ‘You are the coolest PM India has had, Mr.Modi.’ While another posted, ‘Now the public should decide, who is actually a dictator!’

Another similar post reads, Difference between a Dictator and a Democrat. A Democrat arrests people for sharing a meme. A Dictator appreciates a meme on himself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, a similar meme of Mamata Banerjee went viral where she was seen dancing to her own speech. The West Bengal chief minister took offence and then Kolkata police seen registering a complaint.

Reacting to the meme, the Kolkata Police said, “You are directed to immediately disclose your identity including name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you shall be liable for legal action u/s 42 CrPC."

Lok Sabha polls 2024 are being conducted in seven phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The next two phases will be conducted on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

