Sudan military coup draws thousands to the streets in protest

The U.S. and the European Union, which have sustained Sudan’s post-Bashir transition both financially and politically, said they were alarmed by reports of a military takeover. Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign-policy chief, called for the immediate release of the detained government officials. “The actions of the military represent a betrayal of the revolution, the transition, and the legitimate requests of the Sudanese people for peace, justice and economic development," he said.