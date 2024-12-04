In a shocking incident, Sukhbir Singh Badal , former deputy chief minister of Punjab, was shot at outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. The shooter, identified by police as Narain Singh, 68, was later arrested. Badal is, however, unharmed.

TV footage from news agency ANI shows Narain Singh walking to the entrance of the temple and stealthily removing a gun from his pocket to fire at Badal. He was stopped and pushed away by a policeman in plainclothes who was standing next to Badal, but not before he fired a stray shot, which did not hit anyone, police said.