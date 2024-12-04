Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Punjab deputy chief minister, was shot at outside the Golden Temple but remained unharmed. The shooter, Narain Singh, 68, was arrested after firing a stray shot that missed. A plainclothes policeman intervened to prevent further harm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a shocking incident, Sukhbir Singh Badal, former deputy chief minister of Punjab, was shot at outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. The shooter, identified by police as Narain Singh, 68, was later arrested. Badal is, however, unharmed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
TV footage from news agency ANI shows Narain Singh walking to the entrance of the temple and stealthily removing a gun from his pocket to fire at Badal. He was stopped and pushed away by a policeman in plainclothes who was standing next to Badal, but not before he fired a stray shot, which did not hit anyone, police said.
Here are the latest updates:
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that "due to the alertness and deployment of our police, this attack attempt was foiled". The reason for the attack was not immediately clear.
The attempted assassination has been condemned across political lines, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress, BJP and AAP.
SAD leader Naresh Gujral hinted that the attack had ‘Khalistani connections’ and said that it was a conspiracy by foreign actors, including Canada, Pakistan, and the United States.
"Today's attack is an attack by extremists on moderate forces in Punjab... among Sikhs and Punjabis. As per preliminary reports, the attacker had Khalistani connections. So-called Khalistanis want to destabilise Punjab somehow. There could also be a conspiracy by Pakistan," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It is clear that foreign forces... sitting in Canada and America have a hand in this. We want an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency, and people and forces involved should be revealed and interrogated," Gujral told news agency ANI. "Only then can there be peace in Punjab."
Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring meanwhile blamed the AAP saying it was “100 per cent negligence of the government"
Speaking to ANI, Warring said, “This should not have happened. I consider firing at Sukhbir Singh Badal, 100 per cent negligence of the government. This shows the condition of law and order situation in Punjab. Whoever fired bullets should be given the strictest punishment. I condemn this in the strongest of terms...ACP should be suspended, immediate action should be taken against him."
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the attack on Badal and directed police to investigate the incident. The chief minister also lauded the promptness of the Punjab Police in nabbing the attacker.
"The Punjab Police prevented a major incident from happening today. It is the result of the promptness of the Punjab Police that the conspiracy to defame Punjab and Punjabis has failed," Mann said in a post on X.
"The police achieved great success by arresting the assailant on the spot with their promptness... I strongly condemn the attack on Sukhbir Badal ji. I have issued strict instructions to the police to immediately investigate the incident and submit a report," he added.