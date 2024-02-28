Sukhvinder Sukhu-led Congress government in crisis: Here's how numbers stack up in Himachal Pradesh
If the nine MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls continue to be in the Opposition camp, the ruling dispensation is left with 34 members. In that case, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will, in all likelihood, face a floor test which will be difficult for him to win.
Vikramaditya Singh's resignation has left the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on the brink with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has lost the majority in the House.
