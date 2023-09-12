Summit without consensus declaration would have been death sentence for G20: German Ambassador1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 06:55 PM IST
It has been argued that the text of the G20 New Delhi Declaration represented a significant concession to Russia, since the country was not directly condemned for its invasion of Ukraine in the text
New Delhi: Germany’s Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Tuesday said that the failure to reach a consensus at the recently concluded G20 Delhi Summit would have been a death sentence for the grouping.
