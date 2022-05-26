Sun, sand, and gin but where’s the money?

Making gin sounds quite doable on paper; some jokingly call it vodka with flavourings. “Gin is a fairly simple spirit to make: you need a good neutral base spirit, good pot still, and decent botanicals," says Thadani. The variation in gin comes from distillation techniques, and the concentration and combinations of aromatics and botanicals. In addition, you do not need your own facility to make gin. You can tie up with existing ones and use their licences to distil and bottle your own. Most gin-makers in Goa follow this route. There are exceptions. Khanna started out by leasing out space at an existing facility, but now has his own distillery in Cuncolim. “I wanted all the control in my hands," he says. “Working as a beverage consultant and designing spirits for different companies, it made sense to also do their manufacturing."