Sunetra Pawar oath-taking LIVE: Ajit Pawar's wife to be sworn in as Maharashtra's Deputy CM at 5 pm, uncle Sharad reacts

Sunetra Pawar oath-taking LIVE: Sunetra Pawar will be sworn in as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister in Mumbai at 5 pm on Saturday, on January 31, an official told news agency PTI.

Her appointment comes days after her husband Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash. Ajit Pawar had held the Maharashtra Deputy CM post since 2023, after rebelling against his uncle Sharad Pawar and splitting the National Congress party (NCP).

After Ajit Pawar's untimely demise, his wife and Rajya Sabha member, Sunetra Pawar, is all set to step into his shoes and take over as Deputy CM, ensuring that leadership remains within the family amid the speculation o an NCP merger.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that his late nephew had finalised February 12 to announce a merger between the NCP factions. Addressing a press conference in Baramati, Sharad Pawar said that it was Ajit Pawar's wish to unite the NCP factions, and that they were optimistic about it.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in ceremony.