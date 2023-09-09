Sunil Mittal lauds inclusion of African Union into G20

New Delhi: Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Chair B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration, lauded the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My hearty congratulations to the Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi for successfully leading the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20," he said in a statement Saturday.

"As this announcement finds its way from New Delhi to the world, I am certain that this day will be remembered as a defining milestone towards charting more inclusive compositions across international organizations and their bodies," he added.

Mittal said that he had personally witnessed the Government's uncompromising focus on this inclusion through his engagement as Chair of the B20 Action Council on African Economic Integration. "I am delighted that the G20 formed a consensus on this necessary first step towards a more participative AU in the global order," he added.

The Group of 20 that includes 19 countries and the European Union, called G20, formally included the African Union into the grouping during the inaugural session of the Leaders Summit being held in the national capital during 9-10 September.