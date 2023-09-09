Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Sunil Mittal lauds inclusion of African Union into G20

Sunil Mittal lauds inclusion of African Union into G20

1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 12:27 PM IST Gulveen Aulakh

  • African Union was made a permanent member of the G20 at the bloc's summit in New Delhi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces African Union President and Comoros President Azali Assouman as he invites him to join other G20 leaders as the African Union becomes a permanent member of the G20 during the bloc's summit. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Chair B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration, lauded the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20.

"My hearty congratulations to the Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi for successfully leading the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20," he said in a statement Saturday.

"As this announcement finds its way from New Delhi to the world, I am certain that this day will be remembered as a defining milestone towards charting more inclusive compositions across international organizations and their bodies," he added.

Mittal said that he had personally witnessed the Government’s uncompromising focus on this inclusion through his engagement as Chair of the B20 Action Council on African Economic Integration. "I am delighted that the G20 formed a consensus on this necessary first step towards a more participative AU in the global order," he added.

The Group of 20 that includes 19 countries and the European Union, called G20, formally included the African Union into the grouping during the inaugural session of the Leaders Summit being held in the national capital during 9-10 September.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 12:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.