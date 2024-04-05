‘Sunita Kejriwal is the best person to…’: says AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has had a “positive effect” on party cadre.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita is the best person to keep the party together "in the present circumstances". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharadwaj's statement came in the backdrop of the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He said her presence has had a "positive effect" on the cadre.

"She is delivering the messages of Arvind Kejriwal ji. This has had a great impact on our party cadre and among our sympathisers. We want to propagate it. In the present circumstances, she is the best person to keep the party together," Bharadwaj told news agency PTI on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Is this another hint at Sunita Kejriwal taking up an important role in the AAP and Delhi government?

Ever since Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Sunita is among the leaders who took the lead in their fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled government at the Centre. The Opposition alleged that the BJP is "missing" central probe agencies ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 20205.

Sunita has addressed three digital briefings so far, in which she read out his messages from the ED custody and Tihar Jail. She even took the dias during the grand INDIA bloc's rally on March 31. She delivered a speech at the rally held at Delhi's Ramlila ground and called Kejriwal a "lion". She also read out Kejriwal's message from jail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, party sources told PTI that Sunita Kejriwal is likely to assume a "significant role" in the AAP.

Asked if Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha polls, Bharadwaj also said, "We would love if this thing happens... if Sunita ji does take part in campaigning but it is her personal decision."

On further prodding whether there was some kind of "messaging" in Sunita Kejriwal taking centre stage after her husband's arrest, the minister replied in the negative, as per PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

