'Modi govt wants to kill my husband': Sunita Kejriwal attacks BJP during INDIA rally, dubs Arvind Kejriwal a 'lion'
Sunita Kejriwal attended the INDIA bloc's ‘Nyay Ulgulan’ rally in Ranchi on Sunday, where Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren was also present
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday called her husband “very brave and a lion, who is worried about 'Bharat Mata' even in jail…." While speaking at the Opposition INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi, Sunita Kejriwal repeated the slogans echoing amongst her supporters in the event and said, ‘Jail ke taale tutenge, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren chutenge.'