Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday called her husband “very brave and a lion, who is worried about 'Bharat Mata' even in jail…." While speaking at the Opposition INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi, Sunita Kejriwal repeated the slogans echoing amongst her supporters in the event and said, ‘Jail ke taale tutenge, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren chutenge.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After taking the stage, Sunita Kejriwal reiterated the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claim that insulin is being denied to Arvind Kejriwal, who is a sugar patient, and said that “they want to kill Delhi's CM."

"Arvind Kejriwal has no desire for power. He just wants to serve the nation. He wants to make the country no.1... Many people say that this is difficult. 'Jail ke taale tutenge, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren chhutenge...'... Politics is a very dirty thing. There is a camera on his food. Every morsel is being monitored... He is a sugar patient and he ha has been taking 50 units of insulin every day for the last 12 years. But he is not being given insulin in jail. They want to kill Delhi's CM. They cannot understand Arvind Kejriwal's thoughts... He is very brave. He is a lion... He is worried about 'Bharat Mata' even in jail..." Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunita Kejriwal's remarks came almost a month after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged excise policy scam case. Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday extended Arvind Kejriwal's judicial until April 23, after which he is expected to be produced in the court.

Concerns around Arvind Kejriwal's health This is not the first time, Arvind Kejriwal's family or AAP has made remarks about a conspiracy to kill him as earlier, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and senior leader Sanjay Singh made similar allegations.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not being given insulin. If a patient with diabetes is not given insulin on time, for that person, it becomes a question of life or death. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill him (Arvind Kejriwal). The people of Delhi will give a reply to this crime," Sanjay Singh told reporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The person who provided electricity, water, and other facilities to the citizens of Delhi... Kejriwal who arranged free medicines for the people... you see, today there is such a cruel government in the country that is not arranging medicines for Kejriwal ji and insulin," he added.

In its response, the Tihar jail administration said that it is “incorrect" to say that Arvind Kejriwal is being denied insulin and they have updated the Delhi L-G VK Saxena on his health condition. "CM Kejriwal, as advised by the Telangana Doctor, was on an insulin reversal program and the Doctor had stopped insulin dosage much before the arrest of CM Kejriwal. At the time of arrest, he was just taking a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine tablet, Metformin," the report from the jail authorities said.

