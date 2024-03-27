Will Sunita Kejriwal become Delhi CM? Anurag Thakur says 'just like Rabri Devi...'

Anurag Thakur also said that the Delhi CM is in a swamp of corruption now.

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, addressed the media following his arrest, BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday compared her to Rabri Devi- wife of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking with news agency ANI during Jammu rally, Thakur said that like Rabri, Sunita is making announcements for his arrested husband, and will “gradually" catch hold of the Chief Minister's chair.

"When Lalu Prasad Yadav was caught in the fodder scam, Rabri Devi used to make announcements and then she caught hold of the chair gradually," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arvind Kejriwal was arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering in Delhi's excise policy case.

Lambasting Arvind Kejriwal over his arrest in the excise policy case, Thakur said that the Delhi CM is in a swamp of corruption now.

“Arvind Kejriwal used to talk about ethics. He used to sit on hunger strikes against Congress' corruption... He is in the swamp of corruption now. AAP's MP, health minister, deputy CM, education minister and their MLC, everyone is in jail. Their CM and the Kingpin of the liquor scam is also in jail…" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union Minister also added that Arvind Kejriwal is “too fond" of his position as a CM. "They used to demand that Sonia Gandhi should be taken into remand to get truths out... He is so fond of his position as a CM, that he is not able to leave it even while being jailed... Arvind Kejriwal is 'Kattar Be-Imaan'..."

Thakur also questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers who have taken to the streets against the arrest of Delhi CM if he was the same man who agitated against Congress.

"I would like to ask one question, he is the same Arvind Kejriwal, who agitated against Congress party, today he is drowned in the quagmire of corruption...Today, the 'staunch dishonest' CM Arvind Kejriwal is behind bars, which indicates that they used to do 'showoff' politics..." he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!