Supply-chain decoupling from China gets sharper teeth3 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 06:54 PM IST
Breaking of links with China to start gaining steam as governments act to secure supply chains
Covid-19, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising geopolitical risks in Asia have thrown a wrench into global supply chains. That has reinvigorated the push to put key supply links back onshore—particularly those currently located in manufacturing juggernaut China.