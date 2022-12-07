Supply-chain issues slow global arms sales3 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 06:46 PM IST
China, Asia and Europe close gap on US companies struggling with parts and labor shortages as war in Ukraine increases demand
Supply-chain snarls are threatening to break a seven-year run of rising global arms sales, even with increasing demand from the war raging in Ukraine and simmering Taiwan-related tensions.