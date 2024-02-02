Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by ED in money laundering case. The apex court asked Soren to approach High Court for relief. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela Trivedin insisted Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi that Soren must move to Jharkhand High Court for bail. In his plea before the apex court, Soren has urged it to declare his arrest as unwarranted, arbitrary, and in violation of his fundamental rights.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Wednesday night pertaining to charges related to a land scam case. The ED sleuths recovered cash worth over ₹36 lakh from the possession of the JMM chief along with documents linked to the ongoing investigation into the alleged acquisition of land by 'fraudulent means'.

The central probe agency added that land parcels spanning 8.5 acres were part of the criminal proceeds that the former CM allegedly acquired.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren is poised to take the oath of chief minister at Raj Bhavan on Friday. The ceremony is scheduled to take place between 12-1 pm.

On Thursday, Jharkahnd Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Champai to form the government in the state. Champai Soren, a loyalist of JMM leader Hemant Soren has been mandated to demonstrate his majority in a floor test, which will be held within the next 10 days.

On Thursday, Champai Soren, along with 43 legislators, met CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, staking a claim to form the government in the state.

In 2019 assembly election, out of 81 seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 and the Bharatiya Janata Party won 25 seats. Indian National Congress emerged as third-largest party with 16 seats. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) bagged 3, AJSU Party won 2 and Independent won 2. Communist Party of India (ML) (Liberation) alsop won 1 seats.

