Supreme Court disposes of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea in money laundering case, calls it 'infructuous'
Hemant Soren's plea sought a directive to the high court to deliver its verdict on his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case.
The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a plea filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking a directive to the high court to deliver its verdict on his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case. The plea became infructuous after the high court delivered its judgement on May 3, upholding Hemant Soren's arrest.