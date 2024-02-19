Supreme Court notice to Ajit Pawar's faction of NCP on Sharad Pawar's plea challenging EC decision
Supreme Court asked the Sharad Pawar faction to move to ECI for allotment of a new symbol and observed that it must be recorded within a week of application
Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Ajit Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the plea filed by the Sharad Pawar's faction against the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which recognized Ajit Pawar's faction as the ‘real’ NCP. The apex court said that the ECI order granting Sharad Pawar faction Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar name shall continue.