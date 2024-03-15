The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition claiming irregularities in the operation of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

According to Bar and Bench, SC said, “How many petitions about EVMs? Every method will have its plus points and negatives, we cannot go by assumptions." The report stated that the Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, “We have already examined and are examining this issue. I saw on their website there are already 10 such cases. We are not inclined, sorry." Also Read: ‘Hand over VVPAT slips’, Cong's Digvijaya Singh cites tampering with EVMs

Earlier this year, Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijay Singh, claimed on X that BJP leaders and workers had prior knowledge of the Assembly Election results days before the vote counting.

Digvijay Singh, in his X post, wrote, “Look at these two pictures In the red background, BJP workers are writing who lost how many votes in Khachraud assembly elections and who is winning by how many votes. The important thing is that this post was written 2 days before the counting of votes i.e. on 1st December. Now match the picture after the result".

Also Read: Simultaneous polls: For new EVMs, ₹10,000 crore needed every 15 years, says EC

However, Singh has removed the post from his account.

These allegations emerged following Congress's accusations against the BJP of tampering with EVMs to secure victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.