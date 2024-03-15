The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition claiming irregularities in the operation of electronic voting machines (EVMs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Bar and Bench, SC said, “How many petitions about EVMs? Every method will have its plus points and negatives, we cannot go by assumptions."

The report stated that the Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, “We have already examined and are examining this issue. I saw on their website there are already 10 such cases. We are not inclined, sorry." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this year, Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijay Singh, claimed on X that BJP leaders and workers had prior knowledge of the Assembly Election results days before the vote counting.

Digvijay Singh, in his X post, wrote, “Look at these two pictures In the red background, BJP workers are writing who lost how many votes in Khachraud assembly elections and who is winning by how many votes. The important thing is that this post was written 2 days before the counting of votes i.e. on 1st December. Now match the picture after the result". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Singh has removed the post from his account.

These allegations emerged following Congress's accusations against the BJP of tampering with EVMs to secure victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an earlier post, Digvijay Singh said that he had opposed EVM voting since 2003. He wrote, “Any Machine with a Chip can be hacked. I have opposed voting by EVM since 2003. Can we allow our Indian Democracy to be controlled by Professional Hackers! This is the Fundamental Question which all Political Parties have to address to. Hon ECI and Hon Supreme Court would you please defend our Indian Democracy?"

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!