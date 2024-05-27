Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Supreme Court refuses BJP's plea against Calcutta HC order on poll code violations
BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court refuses BJP's plea against Calcutta HC order on poll code violations

Livemint

  • The Supreme Court's refusal to hear the plea upholds the High Court's decision, maintaining the restrictions on the BJP's advertising practices during the election period.

Mint Image

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain the BJP's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's order that restrains the party from issuing advertisements deemed 'violative' of the election code of conduct. The Calcutta High Court had earlier issued a directive to prevent the BJP from circulating advertisements that allegedly breached the poll code. The Supreme Court's refusal to hear the plea upholds the High Court's decision, maintaining the restrictions on the BJP's advertising practices during the election period.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.