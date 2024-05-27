The Supreme Court has declined to entertain the BJP's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's order that restrains the party from issuing advertisements deemed 'violative' of the election code of conduct. The Calcutta High Court had earlier issued a directive to prevent the BJP from circulating advertisements that allegedly breached the poll code. The Supreme Court's refusal to hear the plea upholds the High Court's decision, maintaining the restrictions on the BJP's advertising practices during the election period.

