The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the Bombay High Court order of 2021, which set aside incumbent Amravati MP Navneet Kumar Rana’s Scheduled Caste certificate. Rana recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench comprising justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol said the High Court should not have interfered with the report of the scrutiny committee on the issue of Rana's caste certificate.

“Those who raised questions on my birth got an answer today. I thank the Supreme Court. The truth always wins. This is a victory of those who walk on the path shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj…," Rana told ANI news agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rana had challenged the Bombay High Court order of 2021, where the court observed that she fraudulently obtained a 'Mochi' certificate even though records showed she belonged to the 'Sikh-Chamar' caste, Live Law reported. The Bombay HC had also imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on the Amravati MP.

After this, Rana knocked on the Supreme Court's door and argued that her forefathers belonged to the Sikh-Chamar caste, wherein 'Sikh' is a religious prefix and is not related to a caste. Her case was she belongs to the 'Chamar' caste. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On March 28, Independent MP Rana joined the BJP in Nagpur in the presence of state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Rana filed her nomination papers from Maharashtra's Amravati constituency on Thursday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She and her husband, Ravi Rana, offered prayers at Hanumangarhi Mandir in Amravati before filing nominations for the LS polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rana won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amravati as 'Independent'- a constituency reserved for the SC category. Rana had defeated Shiv Sena candidate and former Union minister Anandrao Adsul from Amravati in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Navneet forayed into politics after marrying BJP politician Ravi Rana. In 2014, she ran in her first election from Amravati on the NCP platform, but her debut electoral contest ended in defeat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

