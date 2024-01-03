On January 3, the Supreme Court is going to hear TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s plea challenging her recent expulsion from the Lok Sabha over allegations of unethical conduct, LiveLaw reported. The bench comprises Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moitra lost her Lok Sabha position after the Ethics Committee had found her guilty of the charges.

Also Read: IIT-BHU sexual assault case: Mahua Moitra asks Yogi Adityanath 'is baar bulldozer chalaane mein itni der kyon? Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai earlier accused the TMC MP of conducting surveillance on him. In a letter sent on December 29 to CBI Director Praveen Sood and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Advocate Dehadrai expressed concern that the TMC leader might be using his phone number to find out his physical location. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I have given my complaint to CBI. This is a very serious issue and there are people from Odisha who are financing and supporting those against whom I have filed a complaint (to CBI). This fight is a bit dangerous but I will not get back..." ANI quoted Dehadrai as saying.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra expulsion from Lok Sabha: What legal options does TMC leader have now? Home Minister Amit Shah earlier accused her, without taking names, of giving her Parliament portal password to businesspeople for gifts. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has supported her, he alleged.

Mahua Moitra on truck drivers' protest Moitra earlier tweeted about long queues in Petrol pumps across the country. According to her, the "nationwide chaos" is created because of PM Modi's “hasty decision". Her post comes in reference to the truck drivers' protest against the new hit-and-run law under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If Government doesn’t resolve this issue soon, Common people have to bear the pain. Cost of vegetables, Fruits & daily consumables will increase multifold (sic)," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!