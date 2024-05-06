The third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra is set to witness high-profile battles as voting will take place on 11 seats, including Baramati, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Sangli and Kolhapur on May 7.

This election will determine the fate of several prominent figures, including NCP (SP) candidate and Sharad Pawar's daughter, MP Supriya Sule; Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar; Union Minister Narayan Rane; descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Udayan Bhosale; and Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj, among others.

As many as 258 candidates are in the fray in the 11 constituencies.

Baramati: NCP vs NCP(SP)

The Baramati Lok Sabha seat is not only seen as a battle of prestige but also a seat that will decide the legacy of Pawars.

The constituency will witness a fight between opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) nominee and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, and her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, the wife of state Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

In 2014, Sule weathered the 'Modi wave' to retain the seat by over 70,000 votes. In 2019, she secured the family bastion in western Maharashtra by a margin of over 1.55 lakh votes. This time, with the NCP split, the family's traditional voters are also divided. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has also announced its support for Sule.

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg: BJP vs Shiv Sena (UBT)

Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane is contesting on a BJP ticket from Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri against Vinayak Raut, the incumbent Member of Parliament from the seat and candidate of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Both Rane and Raut are confident they will win the seat. In an interview with ANI, Rane claimed that he “will win the elections one-sided, with nearly three lakh votes" and asserted that local issues like floods and unemployment would be solved within one year.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Prajwal Revanna sex scandal impact BJP- JD(S) poll prospects in Karnataka?

Rane has already faced two consecutive defeats. In 2014, he lost the assembly election from Kudal to the Shiv Sena’s Vaibhav Naik. In 2018, Rane suffered another defeat in the assembly by-election to Bandra (East). He was defeated by the then undivided Shiv Sena's Trupti Sawant, the wife of former MLA Bala Sawant, whose death necessitated the byelection.

Sangli: BJP vs Shiv Sena (UBT)

The Sangli seat will witness a three-cornered fight between sitting BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil and independent candidate Vishal Patil.

The seat was a point of contention between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). The Congress had demanded the seat, saying it was the party's stronghold. However, the Sena (UBT) announced wrestler Chandrahar Patil as its candidate. Vishal Patil, grandson of former chief minister Vasantdada Patil, is fighting this election as an independent.

Satara: BJP vs NCP (SP)

Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a Rajya Sabha member of the BJP, is seeking election from the Satara seat. He is confident of winning the election against NCP's (Sharad Pawar) candidate, MLC Shashikant Shinde, by over two lakh votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Udayanraje had contested from undivided NCP and won the seat. However, in September 2019, he resigned from the party and joined BJP in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis. In the by-election held in October 2019, Bhosale contested as a BJP candidate but lost the seat to NCP's Shriniwas Patil by over 80,000 votes.

Kolhapur: Congress vs Shiv Sena

Kolhapur is another seat from where a royal scion is in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections. Congress candidate Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who is making his poll debut, is pitted against incumbent MP and Sena candidate Sanjay Mandlik.

Mandlik is seeking a second term. He previously won the election in 2009 on the ticket of the undivided Shiv Sena, defeating NCP's Dhananjay Mahadik. Speaking to PTI, Mandlik said, “This is a battle of two ideologies and vision. People in Kolhapur do not see who is contesting but think about themselves and what is good for them."

Also Read: Lok Sabha election 2024: Why phase 3 polls in Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa are crucial for BJP— Explained

Raigad: NCP vs SS (UBT)

The coastal seat of Raigad will witness a contest between Sunil Tatkare and Anant Geete. In 2019, Tatkare and Geete contested on undivided NCP and Shiv Sena's tickets, respectively.

This time, Tatkare is running as the candidate for NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Geete as the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate. Geete previously won the seat in both 2009 and 2014. He also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Modi government from 2014-19. However, in 2019, he was defeated by Sunil Tatkare.

Solapur: BJP vs Congress

The Solapur constituency will witness a fight between BJP MLA Ram Satpute and Congress candidate Praniti Shinde. Praniti Shinde, a three-time Solapur legislator, is the daughter of former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

Osmanabad: NCP (AP) vs Shiv Sena (UBT)

In the Osmanabad constituency, Archana Patil, an NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate, will face Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Omprakash Rajenimbalkar. In 2019, Omprakash had defeated Ranjitsinh Patil by nearly one lakh votes.

Latur: BJP vs Congress

Once a stronghold of the Congress party, the BJP won the Latur seat in 2004. In 2009, Congress again won the seat. However, the BJP reclaimed it in 2014 and 2019. This time, the BJP has renominated sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare from the seat. He is pitted against Congress candidate Shivaji Kalge.

Also Read: BJP, allies won 100+ seats in first two phases of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah

Madha: NCP (SP) vs BJP

From Madha, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has nominated Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, who quit the BJP and joined Sharad Pawar ahead of the election. He is pitted against incumbent MP and BJP candidate Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar.

Hatkanangle: Sena Vs Sena (UBT)

The constituency will witness a triangular contest between Shiv Sena's Dairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Satyajeet Patil and independent candidate Raju Shetti, the president of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!