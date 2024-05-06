Maharashtra Lok Sabha election: Pawar vs Pawar, Rane vs Raut - A look at key constituencies and candidates in phase 3
On May 7, voters will cast their ballots for 11 seats in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, including Baramati, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Kolhapur.
The third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra is set to witness high-profile battles as voting will take place on 11 seats, including Baramati, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Sangli and Kolhapur on May 7.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message