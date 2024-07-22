Supriya Sule reacts to Amit Shah calling Sharad Pawar corrupt: ‘laughable, they awarded him Padam Vibhushan and now…’

  • On Sunday, while addressing the BJP conclave in Maharashtra's Pune, Amit Shah launched sharp attacks on Sharad Pawar and called him mastermind of coppurtion

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated22 Jul 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar along with party leader Supriya Sule, She said that 90 per cent of people accused of corruption by the BJP are now part of the BJP.
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar along with party leader Supriya Sule, She said that 90 per cent of people accused of corruption by the BJP are now part of the BJP.(Shrikant Singh)

Reacting to Amit Shah's remarks that Sharad Pawar is ‘mastermind of corruption’, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule said that she laughed at the statement considering that he is part of the same government who had presented the Padma Vibhushan to NCP(SCP) supremo 

Sule said that 90 per cent of people accused of corruption by the BJP are now part of the BJP.

"I laughed hearing this because it was the same Modi government which Amit Shah ji is also part of, not the NDA government now but the previous Modi government that awarded Sharad Pawar with Padma Vibhushan," Sule said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

"Today in Amit Shah's program, the person who was accused of the most corruption, Ashok Chavan, was sitting behind him, so 90 per cent of the people who have been accused of corruption by BJP are in BJP today because of the washing machine," she added.

 

On Sunday, Amit Shah while addressing the BJP conclave in Maharashtra's Pune, accused Sharad Pawar of "institutionalising" corruption.

"They (the opposition) are speaking about corruption. The biggest mastermind of corruption in Indian politics is Sharad Pawar and I have no confusion in that. What will they accuse us of now? If somebody has done the job of institutionalising corruption, Sharad Pawar, it is you. And you are accusing us of corruption?" Amit Shah said while addressing BJP conclave in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday.

Further accusing Sharad Pawar of "disabling" the Maratha reservation whenever his party came to power in the state, he vowed to continue bring it back in the state if BJP forms governmen.

"Whenever the BJP government comes to power in Maharashtra, Marathas get a reservation and whenever Sharad Pawar's government comes to power, Maratha reservation disappears. Pawar government disables it whenever they get a chance. But I want to say that the 10-year extension was given only during the time of Modi Ji and despite having an absolute majority, the work of strengthening reservation was done by our leader Modi Ji," he said.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 08:14 AM IST
HomePoliticsNewsSupriya Sule reacts to Amit Shah calling Sharad Pawar corrupt: ‘laughable, they awarded him Padam Vibhushan and now…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.000.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      74,485.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue