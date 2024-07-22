Supriya Sule reacts to Amit Shah calling Sharad Pawar corrupt: ‘laughable, they awarded him Padam Vibhushan and now…’

Reacting to Amit Shah's remarks that Sharad Pawar is ‘mastermind of corruption’, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule said that she laughed at the statement considering that he is part of the same government who had presented the Padma Vibhushan to NCP(SCP) supremo

Sule said that 90 per cent of people accused of corruption by the BJP are now part of the BJP.

"I laughed hearing this because it was the same Modi government which Amit Shah ji is also part of, not the NDA government now but the previous Modi government that awarded Sharad Pawar with Padma Vibhushan," Sule said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

"Today in Amit Shah's program, the person who was accused of the most corruption, Ashok Chavan, was sitting behind him, so 90 per cent of the people who have been accused of corruption by BJP are in BJP today because of the washing machine," she added.

Modi govt gave Padam Vibhushan to my father and Amit Shah is saying that he is corrupt.



BJP should decide who is Sharad Pawar.



— Supriya Sule Ji pic.twitter.com/r6cZAUBjF1 — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) July 21, 2024

On Sunday, Amit Shah while addressing the BJP conclave in Maharashtra's Pune, accused Sharad Pawar of "institutionalising" corruption.

"They (the opposition) are speaking about corruption. The biggest mastermind of corruption in Indian politics is Sharad Pawar and I have no confusion in that. What will they accuse us of now? If somebody has done the job of institutionalising corruption, Sharad Pawar, it is you. And you are accusing us of corruption?" Amit Shah said while addressing BJP conclave in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday.

Further accusing Sharad Pawar of "disabling" the Maratha reservation whenever his party came to power in the state, he vowed to continue bring it back in the state if BJP forms governmen.