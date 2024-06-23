Suraj Revanna arrested: ₹5 crore extortion, job promise, sexual assault | How the case unfolded
JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, the brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is embroiled in allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested on Sunday on charges related to ‘unnatural sex’ filed against him.
JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, brother of imprisoned politician Prajwal Revanna, faced charges from Karnataka Police on Saturday for allegedly engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a party worker. The man lodged a case against Suraj Revanna at the Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district on Saturday, accusing him of sexually assaulting him at his farmhouse.