JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, brother of imprisoned politician Prajwal Revanna, faced charges from Karnataka Police on Saturday for allegedly engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a party worker. The man lodged a case against Suraj Revanna at the Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district on Saturday, accusing him of sexually assaulting him at his farmhouse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Suraj Revanna (37), grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, vehemently denied allegations of sodomy levelled against him, asserting that the complainant fabricated the charges to extort ₹5 crores from him.

Complete timeline of Suraj Revanna's arrest: The case progresses with legal proceedings involving allegations and counter-allegations between Suraj Revanna and Chethan KS, alongside the extortion charges against Chethan and his brother-in-law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A JD(S) worker named Chethan KS accused Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him at Suraj Revanna's farmhouse on June 16. Following the accusation, Suraj Revanna's close aide, Shivakumar, accused the worker of attempting to extort money from Suraj Revanna by threatening to accuse him of sexual assault falsely. The extortion demand is later allegedly reduced to ₹2 crore.

On Friday, police registered a case of extortion, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy against Chethan KS and his brother-in-law under IPC sections 384, 506, and 34 based on Shivakumar's complaint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chethan KS, too, has filed a police complaint accusing Suraj Revanna of sexual assault. On Sunday, Suraj Revanna was arrested by the police on charges of “unnatural offences" based on Chethan K S's accusation.

What does the FIR say? The FIR read that Suraj Revanna, after noticing the work of him (the complainant) in Lok Sabha polls, had sought his number and had asked him to “meet him whenever he's free".

“Suraj Revanna allegedly asked him to come to his farm at Gannikada village in Hassan. After he (the complainant) reaches the farm, Suraj asks him to enter his room and lock it from the inside, when he does so, Suraj allegedly sexually harasses him and later promises him to help him move up in politics. When he resists, Suraj threatens him with dire consequences and tells him to come to the farm whenever he calls him," the FIR read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said in the complaint that on 17 June, the complainant sent a text to Suraj Revanna's close aide, Shivu, about the incident and told him that Suraj had ruined his life.

"But Shivu allegedly threatened him not to make the issue public and said that they would offer him 2 crore for it and a job. Scared for his life, he left for Bengaluru on 19th June (Wednesday) and met the DG and gave a written complaint. Following this, the Holenarasipura Rural police station has called him today to register the complaint. The complaint was registered this evening," it read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What's next? ANI reported that the case registered against JD(S) MLC and son of HD Revanna, Suraj Revanna, in Hassan District Holenarasipura Rural police station under sections 377, 342, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been transferred to CID for further investigation with immediate effect.

Furthermore, the case file should be handed over to CID for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Suraj's brother, former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, remains in police custody following accusations of sexually assaulting multiple women. Prajwal was arrested upon his return from Germany, where he had sought refuge after facing rape and intimidation charges. Their parents, H D Revanna and Bhavani are currently out on bail, facing accusations of kidnapping and allegedly harbouring a victim of Prajwal's assaults.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!