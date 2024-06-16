Union Minister Suresh Gopi dubbed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi the ‘real architect’ of the country after Independence amid furore over his "mother of India" remark. The Lok Sabha MP — the lone BJP leader representing Kerala — also said that his deviation from the Congress was an ‘emotional’ decision.

“My parentage, my traditions, the essence of Sanatana Dharma- I have to perform all those valuable traits. Simply because Indira Gandhi is Congress, and for that draconian act of hers, I cannot sway away from attributing. I call her the real architect of India post-independence until her death," he said.

The actor-turned-politician claimed that his remarks had been misinterpreted by the media. Gopi asserted that the reason behind his shift (from the Congress) was an emotional one.

“Simply because my father's family was a Congress family, my mother's family worked up to the formation of Janasangh in Kerala... I was in the SFI. But the reason behind my shift was not political. It was emotional. I will live my life emotionally as well, acceptable to all classes of life, all segments of life, all levels of life..." he insisted.



