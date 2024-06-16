Suresh Gopi on Indira Gandhi 'mother of India' remark: 'Simply because of that draconian act, I cannot sway away...'
Union Minister Suresh Gopi dubbed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi the ‘real architect’ of the country after Independence amid furore over his "mother of India" remark. The Lok Sabha MP — the lone BJP leader representing Kerala — also said that his deviation from the Congress was an ‘emotional’ decision.