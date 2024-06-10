The Kerala unit of the Congress claimed on Monday that actor and BJP MP Suresh Gopi “wants to quit" just hours after taking oath as the Minister of State. Posting a video clip on X (formerly Twitter) Monday, the Kerala unit of the Congress took a dig at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Gopi, who took oath as a minister on Sunday, now “wants to quit because he wants to do films!"

The post, reacting to the news of Gopi “quitting" as a minister, said, “@BJP4India @narendramodi why this mockery of voters? Why don't you tell your MP to first decide what he wants to do in life, and most importantly, stop this show in front of the media after taking oath in the name of God and the constitution."

However, the BJP MP reportedly refuted the claim and told CNBC-TV18, “I have already accepted the ministerial position, and I have been sworn in."

Suresh Gopi is the first and the only BJP MP from Kerala. He won the Thrissur seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Gopi became the face of the 'Modiyude Guarantee' (Modi's Guarantee) promise to Kerala.

He was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers in PM Modi's government and was sworn in at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

After winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, Gopi said earlier, “As an MP, I can do the work of various ministries. I do not want to be a minister. There can be new revolutionary working platforms."

“All I want is that when I go with a project for the people of Kerala with determination, the ministries concerned should implement it," he was quoted by the news agency PTI.

On June 4, when election results declared his win, he told ANI, “I am in totally an ecstatic mood. What was very impossible became gloriously possible...it was not a 62-day campaign process, it was an emotional carriage for the past seven years...I work for Kerala as a whole. My first pick will be to have AIIMS."

On the day of the swearing-in ceremony (June 9), Gopi had said he was not expecting to be in the Council of Ministers. “As an MP, I have to work to expand the BJP in the South," he told ANI.

