Suresh Gopi to quit Modi 3.0 Cabinet hours after taking oath? Amid claims, here's what BJP's first-ever Kerala MP says
The Kerala unit of the Congress took a dig at the BJP and at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the BJP MP and newly elected minister Suresh Gopi “wants to quit because he wants to do films!”
The Kerala unit of the Congress claimed on Monday that actor and BJP MP Suresh Gopi “wants to quit" just hours after taking oath as the Minister of State. Posting a video clip on X (formerly Twitter) Monday, the Kerala unit of the Congress took a dig at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Gopi, who took oath as a minister on Sunday, now “wants to quit because he wants to do films!"