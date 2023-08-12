Surgical strike should be done in Manipur, says NPP leader M Rameshwar Singh2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Manipur High Court asks state government to find ways to provide mobile internet services. BJP criticizes Rahul Gandhi's comments on armed forces
The BJP on Saturday asked Rahul Gandhi if he expected the armed forces to resort to shooting at Indians in violence-hit Manipur and claimed the Congress leader does not have any trace of democratic thought in his mind.
Meanwhile, The Manipur High Court has asked the state government to find ways to provide mobile internet services to people.
The court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by various parties seeking restoration of mobile internet services which were blocked after violence broke out in the state on May 3.
A bench of Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma on Friday directed, "...state authorities, specially, the home department should consider for devising mechanism/methods for providing internet services through mobile phones by whitelisting the mobile numbers on case to case basis and in a phase-wise manner."
It also added, “Accordingly, the state authorities are directed to consider this aspect and to submit a report on the next date."
During the hearing, the state’s counsel submitted that the Manipur government had, earlier, issued necessary orders lifting the ban on providing internet through broadband services (ILL & FTTH) in a liberalised manner.
The counsel said this “was subject to fulfilment of certain safeguards/terms and conditions and as of now, many citizens have availed such internet services."
*With Agency Inputs