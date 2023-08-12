The BJP on Saturday asked Rahul Gandhi if he expected the armed forces to resort to shooting at Indians in violence-hit Manipur and claimed the Congress leader does not have any trace of democratic thought in his mind.

Noting that Gandhi had claimed that armed forces can restore peace in the state within two days if allowed, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wondered if he wanted what his grandmother and then prime minister Indira Gandhi had done by ordering the Air Force to drop bombs in Aizawl in 1966. Meanwhile, "Had also requested the Union minister that the narrative that some of the agencies are trying to build saying that all the Kuki militants are in the camps now and all the weapons are with them. So the doubt is now coming to the people of Manipur is that where is the fire coming from. Who is firing from the other side? It is clear from the statements made by the Union home minister that there are some illegal immigrants, illegal Kuki militants coming from across the border. And he has been saying that there is an external aggression involved in it. It is important -- not only for Manipur -- that something effective, impactful, like surgical strike, should be done so that the problem is solved for once and all," M Rameshwar Singh said.

Meanwhile, The Manipur High Court has asked the state government to find ways to provide mobile internet services to people.

The court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by various parties seeking restoration of mobile internet services which were blocked after violence broke out in the state on May 3.

A bench of Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma on Friday directed, "...state authorities, specially, the home department should consider for devising mechanism/methods for providing internet services through mobile phones by whitelisting the mobile numbers on case to case basis and in a phase-wise manner."

It also added, “Accordingly, the state authorities are directed to consider this aspect and to submit a report on the next date."

During the hearing, the state’s counsel submitted that the Manipur government had, earlier, issued necessary orders lifting the ban on providing internet through broadband services (ILL & FTTH) in a liberalised manner.

The counsel said this “was subject to fulfilment of certain safeguards/terms and conditions and as of now, many citizens have availed such internet services."

*With Agency Inputs