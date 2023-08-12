Surgical strike should be done in Manipur, says NPP leader M Rameshwar Singh

Meanwhile, "Had also requested the Union minister that the narrative that some of the agencies are trying to build saying that all the Kuki militants are in the camps now and all the weapons are with them. So the doubt is now coming to the people of Manipur is that where is the fire coming from. Who is firing from the other side? It is clear from the statements made by the Union home minister that there are some illegal immigrants, illegal Kuki militants coming from across the border. And he has been saying that there is an external aggression involved in it. It is important -- not only for Manipur -- that something effective, impactful, like surgical strike, should be done so that the problem is solved for once and all," M Rameshwar Singh said.

