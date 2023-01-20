Surveillance program on money transfers raises privacy concerns9 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 01:40 AM IST
Law-enforcement agencies across the U.S. have direct access to over 150 million transactions housed at an Arizona nonprofit
WASHINGTON : Hundreds of federal, state and local U.S. law-enforcement agencies have access without court oversight to a database of more than 150 million money transfers between people in the U.S. and in more than 20 countries, according to internal program documents and an investigation by Sen. Ron Wyden.