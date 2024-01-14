 Suspended BSP MLA Danish Ali joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur | Mint
Suspended BSP MLA Danish Ali joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur

 Anwesha Mitra

Suspended BSP MLA Danish Ali joined Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, saying he would be failing in his duty as a politician if he did not join the biggest drive for unity and justice.

The Bahujan Samaj Party had suspended Ali last month for 'anti-party' activities. (ANI)Premium
The Bahujan Samaj Party had suspended Ali last month for 'anti-party' activities. (ANI)

Suspended BSP MLA Danish Ali has joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The lawmaker dubbed it the “biggest drive for unity and justice" as he joined Congress leaders on stage to flag off the event from Thoubal. He later joined Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra bus.

“Today, by joining Rahul Gandhi ji's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, we sounded the trumpet of the struggle for justice and unity. This journey is a struggle to give the poor, deprived and exploited class their rights and improve their lives," he tweeted. 

Visuals shared online by the Amroha MP also showed the two leaders shaking hands and interacting with children before they posed for photos inside the bus. The 6,713 km yatra will move across 12 states and 110 districts over the next 67 days — extending from Manipur to Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day Ali had arrived in Manipur “after much soul-searching" to join the Yatra. In a lengthy Twitter thread the BSP leader also recalled being at the receiving end of objectionable remarks from BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri. 

“My call for justice and action against the guilty member of Parliament fell on deaf ears. Instead of punishing my attacker, the ruling establishment rewarded him… In that hour of distress, Rahul Gandhi ji was the first leader to express solidarity with me and stand by me and my family. The express purpose of Rahul Gandhi Ji’s yatra is to get justice for the marginalised and exploited section," he said.

The Mayawati-led BSP has maintained a distance from the ruling alliance as well as the opposition bloc INDIA as the Lok Sabha battle heats up. Ali however remains a vocal critic of the ruling coalition, actively joining opposition ranks in attacking the BJP and its policies.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 14 Jan 2024, 07:30 PM IST
