'Suspended Member…': AAP's Raghav Chadha changes social media bio after Rajya Sabha suspension1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Senior Aam Admi Party leader Raghav Chadha has changed his bio on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after being suspended from Rajya Sabha on charges of “gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending investigation by privileges committee.