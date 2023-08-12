Senior Aam Admi Party leader Raghav Chadha has changed his bio on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after being suspended from Rajya Sabha on charges of “gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending investigation by privileges committee.

The new X bio of Raghav Chadha now reads, ‘Suspended Member of Parliament, India’.

Earlier, in a video shared on X, Chadha had asked why he had been suspended from Rajya Sabha. Addressing himself as a suspended Rajya Sabha member, Chadha said, "Why was I suspended? What was my crime? Was I suspended because I asked questions from the leaders of the largest party that is the BJP? Or my crime was that I put forth my point on the Delhi Services bill & asked for justice from BJP"

He also refuted the allegations by the BJP, saying, "BJP is accusing me of forging signatures but the truth is any MP can propose the name for the formation of any committee and neither the signature nor the written consent of the person whose name is proposed is required..."

The 34-year-old leader became the second AAP member to be suspended from Rajya Sabha. Prior to Chadha, Sanjay Singh had been suspended from Rajya Sabha on 24 July for ‘repeatedly violating the directions of the chair’. Vice President Dhankhar reprimanded Sanjay Singh when he repeatedly protested against the bill proposed by the central government to replace the ordinance on control over services in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the party's only MP in the Lok Sabha, Sushil Kumar Rinku was suspended on 3 August for throwing papers at the chair. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion for Rinku’s suspension. He said Rinku had “torn papers and thrown these towards the chair" and should be suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session.