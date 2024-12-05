Ending speculations over whether outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will assume the role of Deputy CM in the BJP-led Mahayuti government, a Shiv Sena leader on Thursday confirmed that the party chief will take oath this evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Eknath Shinde will take oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra," said Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant.

Samant said that they discussed the matter with Devendra Fadnavis, who provided them with a letter confirming that Shinde would join him as Deputy CM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am here to submit it to the governor," Samant told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan before meeting Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

When asked about the delay in making the decision, Sawant reiterated that Shiv Sena workers wanted Eknath Shinde to accept the post and he had agreed. He added that there were no issues over the distribution of portfolios, and leaders of the three parties — BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP — would decide on it.

The development comes just a few hours before Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in as Chief Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Sena leaders had said that party MLAs would not accept any responsibility in the new government if Eknath Shinde did not accept the Deputy CM post.

Along with Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy CM.

The swearing-in will take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai at 5.30 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, top BJP leaders and CMs from the saffron party-ruled states. The formation of the new government comes after two weeks of intense negotiations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, reports said that Shinde was upset after the Mahayuti leaders' meeting in the national capital as he was not inclined to become Deputy CM. Following that, Shinde went to his native village in Maharashtra's Satara. However, while addressing media persons, he made it clear that he would not be an obstacle to BJP getting the chief minister's post.

“I have already given my unconditional support to the party leadership and I will support their decision. The government will be formed, and there won't be any issues. There is coordination between all three parties," said Shinde.

Oath-taking ceremony The oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister and Deputy Cheif Ministers is slated to take place at Azad Maidan on the evening of December 5. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}