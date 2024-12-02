Maharashtra government formation: The suspense over who will become Maharashtra's next chief minister will end in the next 48 hours as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to elect its legislature party leader. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The name of the CM candidate will be announced on December 4, on the eve of the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government.

However, even though any formal announcement has not been made, a according to a senior BJP leader's claim, Devendra Fadnavis' name has been finalised for the CM's post.

Whereas, Mahayuti allies — Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party — are each likely to get deputy CM positions.

Another Term For Fadnavis? Fadnavis was deputy CM in the outgoing Eknath Shinde-led government. He has served as chief minister twice. However, the second stint lasted for a few days. Fadnavis is the second person after Vasantrao Naik to complete a full tenure as CM.

Shrikant Shinde To Be Deputy CM? Eknath Shinde's son and Shiv Sena MP Srikant Shinde said the speculation about him getting the deputy CM's post in the new state government were false and baseless.

"The news that I will be the deputy chief minister has been circulating with question marks for the past two days. There is no truth to this, and all such news are baseless," the Kalyan MP said on X.

He said despite an opportunity to become a minister in the central government after the Lok Sabha elections, he had turned it down to focus on strengthening the party organisation.

"I have no desire for a position of power. I make it clear once again that I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state," he added.

Shinde Claims 'All Is Well', Reiterates Support To BJP Leadership The caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde has already made it clear that he will not come in the way of BJP getting the chief minister's post.

“I have already given my unconditional support to the party leadership and I will support their decision. Government will be formed, and there won't be any issues. There is coordination between all three parties. More than what we get, our aim will be to give more to the people of Maharashtra," Shinde said on Sunday, while speaking to media in Satara.

BJP Legislature Party Meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani have been named as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party's meeting, where the MLAs will elect their leader.

Observers to announce name of next CM A BJP functionery told PTI that Rupani and Sitharaman would meet the party's elected representatives in Mumbai on Wednesday. Following this meeting, the chosen candidate's name will be relayed to senior leaders in Delhi. These observers will then announce the elected leader of the BJP, who is set to be the next chief minister.

Swearing-in ceremony The BJP has announced that the new chief minister will take oath on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.