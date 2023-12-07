'Suspense will be over...': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya claim on new CMs names for three states
Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal, state party president C P Joshi, Diya Kumari, who was among the more prominent faces during the campaign, and Mahant Balaknath are being talked about as probables for the post of chief minister in Rajasthan
Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday made a big claim when he said that the party will finalise the Chief Minister's name for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh by Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message