In the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday wrote to the Election Commission seeking intervention over the issue of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari allegedly "harbouring criminals" in Nandigram.

"It has come to our knowledge that Suvendu Adhikari, the candidate fielded by BJP in Nandigram has been harbouring criminals, who are non-residents of Nandigram. We request you to immediately intervene and direct necessary steps to be taken by police to forthwith apprehend all the outside anti-social elements hired and harboured by Suvendu Adhikari," reads the letter.

TMC also mentioned four locations where it claims Adhikari has lodged anti-social elements.

High-voltage fight

Nandigram has become a high-profile battleground for the upcoming polls with Suvendu Adhikari challenging TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the seat.

Adhikari, who was earlier a close aid of TMC, had earlier said that the saffron party will defeat the ruling front by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

In addition to this, the Congress-Left Front-ISF alliance on Wednesday chose CPI(M) youth wing state president Minakshi Mukherjee to contest from Nandigram.

The polling in Nandigram will take place on 1 April in the second phase of the elections.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

The state will see eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

