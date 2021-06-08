The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to Delhi.

Bengal's leader of the opposition met party national president JP Nadda on Tuesday and may also have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a source told news agency PTI.

"Glad to meet the Honourable National President of BJP Shri @JPNadda Ji. Discussed on the critical issues of Bengal and it's solution. Be rest assured that party is beside each and every karyakarta all the time," tweeted Adhikari after meeting Nadda.

Adhikari, a former minister in the last Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah today and discussed various issues concerning the state.

"Shri @SuvenduWB ji called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji," Shah's office tweeted with a picture of the Home Minister and the Bengal BJP leader. Adhikari also met Union minister Mansukh Mandviya.

Adhikari also tweeted saying he discussed several matters concerning the state with Shah and sought his blessings for West Bengal.

"Discussed on several matters and seeked (sought) blessings for Bengal. Honourable HM assured, he was and he will be there for Bengal always," Adhikari tweeted, following his meeting with Amit Shah.

'Adhikari in Delhi to save skin in Narada case'

The TMC has said that the BJP MLA rushed to the national capital to "save his skin" from CBI prosecution in the Narada sting tapes case.

TMC state general secretary and party spokesman Kunal Ghosh, while talking to reporters, said Adhikari's meeting with Shah over the post-poll situation in Bengal was nothing short of a "drama", and people would continue to support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, notwithstanding the allegations levelled by the saffron camp against the ruling party.

Adhikari had joined the BJP just before the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

The state unit of the BJP had been claiming that its workers, across the state, were being attacked and forced out of their homes by "goons bearing allegiance to the TMC", post the declaration of assembly poll results in the state.

"Adhikari is staging a drama before public; he will have to parrot what his party is saying. He met Shah as he wanted to save his skin from prosecution in the Narada sting case, Ghosh claimed.

Echoing him, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said BJP leaders such as Adhikari are yet to come to terms with their party's drubbing in the hustings.

"We don't attach much importance to these meetings. People of this state happen to stand firmly behind the TMC. They will not take it lying down if there is any attempt to disturb the government," Ghosh Dastidar added.

Adhikari had defeated Banerjee in a closely fought battle in Nandigram during the assembly polls held in March- April this year.

