Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.

After the meeting with PM Modi, the BJP leader said, "I met PM Modi, JP Nadda Ji and briefed them on the current situation in West Bengal. More than 40 BJP workers were murdered in the state. This violence in the State should end," as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also told PM Modi that how BJP workers are living in fear. While several party workers have left Bengal and are now residing in Assam due to fear, the news agency said citing sources.

On Tuesday, Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other union ministers and BJP leaders in Delhi.

Several incidents of violence after the declaration of the state's Assembly poll results have been reported.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that several of its party workers have been killed in the violence. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has denied the allegations.

The state government, on May 25, had informed the Supreme Court that three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of two BJP workers in post-election violence on May 2 in the state.

