Suvendu Adhikari moves SC for transfer of Mamata Banerjee’s election plea outside Bengal

 1 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2021, 08:53 PM IST PTI

Adhikari, a former close aide of the chief minister, who joined BJP, is presently holding the post of the leader of opposition in the state assembly after defeating Banerjee in a closely-contested polls by the margin of 1,956 votes.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election petition challenging his win in assembly polls from Nandigram constituency outside West Bengal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

